Mississippi

Fugitive kangaroo captured in Alabama after slipping keepers

The Associated Press

WINFIELD, Ala.

A young kangaroo who slipped away from his keepers as he was being hauled to a new home has been captured.

The Winfield Police Department, in a post Wednesday on its Facebook page, said Jack, the 3 1/2 year old kangaroo escaped Monday. He was seen in cellphone video heartily hopping down a country road in Winfield, al.com reported.

“For those interested in Jack the Kangaroo, he has been caught and is doing well,” Winfield Police’s social media post said.

The animal was being taken from south Mississippi to its new home in Tennessee, said Braxton Basinger of B & H Livestock.

Basinger stopped at his home in Winfield and planned to keep the kangaroo there until he made the final delivery Thursday. The kangaroo escaped when a worker let go of it while taking it out of the trailer, he said.

  Comments  

Mississippi

Reeves moves circuit judge to Mississippi Court of Appeals

March 03, 2021 5:40 PM

National

Mississippi close to putting limits on transgender athletes

March 03, 2021 4:07 PM

Mississippi

2 arrested in Mississippi in south Alabama slaying

March 03, 2021 12:51 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service