Mississippi

Kangaroo makes its getaway in Alabama, hopping to freedom

The Associated Press

WINFIELD, Ala.

Authorities are searching for a young kangaroo who slipped away from his keepers as he was being hauled through Alabama on its way to a new home.

The 3 ½-year-old kangaroo escaped in Winfield, Alabama, on Monday afternoon, Al.com reported. He was seen in cellphone video heartily hopping down a country road.

The animal was being taken from south Mississippi to its new home in Tennessee, said Braxton Basinger of B & H Livestock.

Basinger stopped at his home in Winfield and planned to keep the kangaroo there until he made the final delivery Thursday. A worker let go of the kangaroo while taking it out of the trailer, he said.

Basinger said that he and others plan to search on horseback for the kangaroo.

  Comments  

Mississippi

2 dead, 3 arrests after gunfire at Mississippi bar

March 01, 2021 7:16 PM

Mississippi

Ex-court clerk in Mississippi is charged with embezzlement

March 01, 2021 7:16 PM

Mississippi

Mississippi veteran and volunteer worker turns 100

March 01, 2021 7:15 PM

Mississippi

Probation over for suspect in February stabbing death

March 01, 2021 7:15 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service