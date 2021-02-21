Winter storm system leaves Mississippians in the cold, dark

With many of the downtown sidewalks covered with ice and impassable, this pedestrian takes to walking along Fortification Street as cars pass him Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss., as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Mississippi effective 6 a.m. Wednesday ahead of another storm system set to impact the region. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

Matt Williamson’s job is to alert the public to hurricanes, tornadoes and severe storm systems in the southwest portion of the state.

As the managing editor of the Enterprise-Journal newspaper in McComb, he is usually prepared when the lights go out for extended periods of time.

But the late winter storm system that descended on the state late on Feb. 14 was something uniquely dangerous, the Summit resident said.

“It’s a totally different weather event,” Williamson said. “When you lose your power in a hurricane it’s miserable because there’s no (air conditioning). When you lose it during an ice storm, you really wonder is it safe? You could freeze to death, ya know, in an ice storm so the situation is a lot more perilous.”

The storm dumped sleet, snow and freezing rain on much of the South, causing widespread power outages and dangerous driving conditions.

By Thursday morning, the total power outage count across the state had skyrocketed to nearly 200,000 customers from just over 15,000 Wednesday morning.

A RACE AGAINST TIME

Since Feb. 14, utility companies and emergency service crews have remained in a race against time to restore power to residents as temperatures remain at dangerous lows.

Emergency management officials in areas of the state hit hardest by power outages say they are monitoring 911 dispatch for emergency calls. Across the state, shelters normally used for hurricane and tornado evacuees are now being called warming shelters and offer safe haven from the cold.

Electric companies, meanwhile, are urging residents to take precautions and practice energy consumption where possible to lessen the strain on the power grid. Entergy, one of Mississippi’s the state’s largest electricity providers, told customers that high demand in areas with power could hamper efforts to restore power in affected regions.

FOUR DAYS WITHOUT POWER

Chafony Poole, a high school teacher in Newton County, has been without power for four days.

To combat the cold, Poole and her 15-year-old huddle next to a gas space heater. When that doesn’t warm them up, they cover themselves with several blankets.

Throughout the night and in the dark, Poole said she has to get up frequently to reset the heater which switches off periodically. She says she has enough fuel to make it to the weekend, but beyond that, she’ll have to manage.

Complicating matters is the fact Poole lives in a rural area where the road leading into town is covered in ice.

The convenience store down the street also has no power, so getting needed food and supplies remains elusive. Poole, a volunteer with the Red Cross, worries about those who might need more help.

“There’s a lot of elderly folks out here and it’s a really rural area. I worry about them and have been in contact with some to make sure they are doing OK.”

NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS

Pike County natives Dave and Anne Hartson spent last Monday, Tuesday and much of Wednesday huddled in a room of their home under multiple layers of clothing and blankets before their power was restored.

Hartson said they lost power early last Monday morning after a tree limb cracked and fell on a power line.

Having a generator allowed the couple to use a space heater to stay warm.

“You hunker in one room with a portable space heater and close the rest of the house off,” he explained. “The room warms up a little while the rest of the house is freezing. You just hope the power comes back on.”

Others in the subdivision of about 20 homes weren’t as fortunate, Hartson said, with some forced to use their fireplace as the only source of heat in the cold weather.

The neighbors bonded together to help one another out, he said. They’ve been left with little other option since the layer of ice on the roads has made them close to impassable.

Some neighbors have donated generators to others without them. Others cooked hot meals for those who were unable to do it themselves.

Hartson, the pastor of a local church, said he has been reaching out to church members by phone or on his Facebook page — especially to the elderly — to make sure they are safe.

“We’re all pretty much took care of one another here. So I hope it’s like that in other neighborhoods,” he said.

A brief outage in Madison County

Jack Hunt of Madison County had his power restored Thursday morning after a transformer blew the night before.

He said he used a gas heater and the fireplace to stay warm throughout the night.

Hunt made plans before power returned to send his 80-year-old mother and 20-year-old daughter with his brother, who had power in north Madison County.

“All things considered, we’re really fortunate to have a source of heat and clean water,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”