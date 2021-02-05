Need something sweet? Doughnut shop ranked best dessert spot in Mississippi, Yelp says

An analysis by Yelp ranks Fantasy Donuts in Biloxi as the best dessert shop in Mississippi. The mom and pop shop is best known for its kolaches, but also serves a variety of doughnut flavors. Screengrab from Google Maps

Dessert lovers in search of something sweet need look no further than the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Fantasy Donuts in Biloxi topped the list of the best dessert spots in the state, according to Yelp.

The review website’s rankings include the best bakeries, cupcakeries, creameries and shaved snow shops in each of the 50 states and Canada based on several factors such as the “total volume and ratings of online reviews,” the report says.

Based on its Yelp profile, Fantasy Donuts is best known for its kolaches, but also serves a variety of doughnuts and other pastries.

The menu includes everything from classic glazed and bacon doughnuts to pine cones and breakfast sandwiches. Plus, there’s king cake just in time for Carnival season.

“This place is amazing,” one customer wrote. “It’s a mom & pop shop, opened a few years ago. If you want a king cake, go see them.”

Another customer raved about the glazed doughnuts, comparing them to “pillows from heaven.”

“Since our first visit we’ve been back many times and I constantly dream about the glazed donuts and donut holes,” the woman wrote, according to the Yelp review. “And I feel like he’s always throwing in extras when we go.”

The kolaches, a sweet pastry usually stuffed with fruit but can also contain meat or cheese fillings, are also a hit at Fantasy Donuts.

“The kolaches looked enticing so I decided to grab one boudin, 2 ‘combos’ and 2 spicy sausage/cheddar,” one customer wrote. “Lastly I threw on a dozen of donut holes to the order, but what everyone said on the review was true — he threw in an extra 2 dozens to my order at no charge!”