Mississippi

Jackson mayor: City will not tolerate street racing

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Jackson’s mayor says the city will not tolerate drag racing and other types of reckless driving that draws crowds to watch.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made the comments after such activity recently closed part of Interstate 55 in Jackson, WLBT-TV reported.

Authorities have good information about a number of people believed to have been involved, the mayor said.

Lumumba added that the city will not stand for drag racing and drifting — attention-grabbing stunts that he called extremely dangerous.

