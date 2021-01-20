Check your tickets. Someone in Mississippi won $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $970 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2020, according to lottery officials. However, a winning $1 million ticket was sold in Mississippi. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS) *FOR USE WITH THIS STORY ONLY* TNS

Mississippi just gained a new millionaire.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in the Magnolia State ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

Officials haven’t said where the winning ticket was sold, however.

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $1 million from last night’s Mega Millions drawing.

More details to follow; but in the meantime, CHECK YOUR NUMBERS! ↓https://t.co/w8vlhSJRF3 pic.twitter.com/rTS7b2uoG4 — themslottery (@TheMSLottery) January 20, 2021

The cash prize was still unclaimed as of Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Players can check their tickets here.

There were 11 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million Tuesday, according to the lottery game. They were sold in California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The estimated $970 million Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs, as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday. It’s the second-largest grand prize in the game’s history, officials said, and could soon close in on $1 billion.

“The upcoming January 22 drawing will be the 37th draw in the current jackpot run, which began after a Wisconsin player won a $120 million prize on September 15,” the lottery said in a news release. “It’s the longest the game has gone without a jackpot win.”

Lottery players looking to score instant riches also still have a shot at combined jackpots of more than $1.5 billion, as the Powerball jackpot continues to climb. As of Wednesday, the grand prize stood at an estimated $730 million after a similarly lengthy streak without a winner.

Chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, while the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.