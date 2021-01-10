Longtime officer is named police chief in Mississippi city

A longtime police officer is moving up to become chief in a Mississippi city.

Terrence Craft has worked for the Greenwood Police Department for 17 years. He was promoted last week from captain to chief, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.

“This is a challenging time for law enforcement. I am more than ready to embrace it," Craft told officials at a City Council meeting Tuesday. "You’ll find that my administration will be one based on respect, communication and collaboration. I will lead by a team approach.”

Craft is “very professional, very smart, very, very capable of doing this job,” Mayor Carolyn McAdams said. “I really and truly think he has the opportunity to become one of the best chiefs Greenwood has ever had.”

Craft, 39, is a native of nearby Itta Bena. He started with the Greenwood Police Department as a patrol officer, moved to the narcotics division and has guided the training and certification process for police officers and dispatchers. He has also helped with recruiting.

His predecessor, Jody Bradley, will remain as the department's executive administrator. The management role includes overseeing the budget and accreditation, ordering equipment and issuing news releases, the mayor said.

Bradley, 72, was appointed chief by the council in late 2019 but is not a certified police officer. The role of executive administrator does not require law enforcement certification, McAdams said.

Craft’s duties as chief will include managing public safety operations such as organizing patrols, making assignments to officers and handling their promotions, McAdams said.