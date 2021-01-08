Two Mississippi men among dozens arrested after riot at US Capitol, police say

Two Mississippi residents were among dozens arrested when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. (AP Foto/Julio Cortez) AP

At least two Mississippians were arrested after chaos and violence erupted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, police say.

Ethan Bray, 22, and Toney Bray, 43, were both arrested on charges of violating curfew after pro-Trump rioters stormed the halls of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., according to an arrest log from the Metropolitan Police Department.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a 6 p.m. curfew after the violence, and has since extended a public emergency for the next 15 days.

Police in D.C. say they have arrested at least 68 people as a result of the riot. Six firearms were recovered, along with a pair of pipe bombs found outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters, according to police. On Thursday, officers made eight additional arrests.

U.S. Capitol police said they arrested 14 others for various crimes including unlawful entry, assaulting a police officer and carrying a pistol without a license.

A riot broke out Wednesday afternoon as a mob of President Donald Trump supporters smashed windows and scaled walls to breach the Capitol where lawmakers were in the process of certifying the election results.

Before the violence, Trump told his supporters to “show strength” by marching to the Capitol and challenging what he called an “egregious assault on our democracy” after losing to President-elect Joe Biden.

“You’ll never take back our country with weakness,” the president told the crowd. “You have to be strong.”

Five people died Wednesday, including a police officer and a woman who was shot by police.