Marshals: 2 Tennessee men charged in Mississippi killing

The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Tennessee has arrested two men charged with killing a Mississippi man in November.

Vaddrick Hatchett and Marreco Robinson have been arrested in Memphis on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting of Martin Saulsberry in Byhalia, Mississippi, on Nov. 21, marshals spokesman Seth Bruce said in a news release Thursday.

Hatchett was arrested Dec. 20 at a factory where he worked in Memphis. Robinson was found hiding in a storage space in a Memphis home on Thursday, Bruce said.

Online court records do not show if the men have lawyers to speak on their behalf. The suspects will face the charges in Mississippi. Byhalia is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Memphis

