Mississippi county: Beaver dams could cause roadway flooding

The Associated Press

GREENWOOD, Miss.

Officials in part of the Mississippi Delta say beaver dams in creeks and other bodies of water could lead to flooding on roadways during the rainy winter season.

Leflore County road manager Jerry Smith said it's important to break up dams "because if you leave some there and we get a lot of rain, we are going to get a lot of flooding.”

The Greenwood Commonwealth reported that Leflore supervisors voted in August to take part in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beaver Control Program. But, Chancery Clerk Johnny Gary Jr., who is also county administrator, said last week that communication had fallen apart between the county and the USDA.

The price for the Leflore County to participate is $7,500 a year.

“At this point, we really need to take some kind of action because this is going to be a hindrance to Mr. Smith and the entire unit if they are going out and breaking up dams,” Supervisor Reginald Moore said. “So let’s see if we can wave a red flag to the USDA and say, ‘Hey, this is an emergency situation.'"

