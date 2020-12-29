Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Helicopter crashes in southeast Mississippi, killing 1

The Associated Press

LAUREL, Miss.

One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in southeast Mississippi, authorities said.

Emergency personnel were called to the crash site shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner said.

The MD 500 helicopter crashed into some woods in the Glade community, Bumgardner told WLBT-TV.

The helicopter belongs to Signature Utility Service in Alabama and was in the area trimming trees off power lines when it crashed, Bumgardner said.

Volunteer firefighters extinguished a fire when they arrived.

Few other details were immediately available.

