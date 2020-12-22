Starkville mayor running for 2nd term in 2021

The Democratic mayor of Starkville, Mississippi, says she is running for reelection in 2021.

Lynn Spruill is in her first term as mayor in the city that is home to Mississippi State University. She is a Starkville native and graduated from Mississippi State.

Spruill was a pilot for the U.S. Navy and Delta Air Lines and was mayor of Addison, Texas, from 1988 to 1993. She was Starkville city administrator from 2005 to 2013 and won the race for mayor in 2017 after Democrat Parker Wiseman chose not to seek a third term.

Starkville has a population of about 25,650.

Most Mississippi cities are having elections in 2021, and candidates can start filing qualifying papers Jan. 4. Party primaries are April 6, with runoffs April 27. The general election is June 8. The four-year term begins July 1.