A chemical-excreting invasive weed is spreading in Mississippi, officials say
One of the world’s most invasive weed species is taking root in Mississippi, according to state forestry officials.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission is warning residents about cogongrass, a non-native grass from Asia known to “choke out” native plants for control of nutrient-rich soil.
Officials said the invasive species has cropped up across parts of the southeastern U.S. with “the majority of cogongrass hot spots” concentrated in South Mississippi. However, experts say it could spread to the north and west over time.
“Cogongrass negatively affects pine productivity and survival, wildlife habitat, recreation, native plants, fire behavior and site management costs,” state forester Russell Bozeman said in a statement. “Its ability to rapidly spread and displace desirable vegetation makes it particularly dangerous to native ecosystems.”
Cogongrass, also called Japanese blood grass, can be spread vegetatively or by wind, according to the forestry commission’s website. To compete with native plants, its roots excrete a chemical that stunts the growth of surrounding vegetation.
Bozeman said forestry officials are working hard to “eradicate” the invasive grass and have designated six Mississippi counties be given top priority for treatment via the Cogongrass Control Program. They are:
- George County
- Greene County
- Jackson County
- Jones County
- Perry County
- Wayne County
The program will offer financial assistance to landowners to help offset the cost of herbicide treatments. Landowners in other parts of Mississippi dealing with a cogongrass infestation are also encouraged to apply, but officials say funding is limited and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applications for the Cogongrass Control Program will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2021.
