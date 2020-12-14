Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Mississippi

Mississippi casts its 6 electoral voters for President Trump

The Associated Press

JACKSON. Miss.

The father of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was among the six men casting the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump for president.

Terry Reeves owns a heating and air-conditioning business but grew up in modest circumstances in a large family in a two-bedroom home in a small town, his son, the governor, said.

“It speaks to what’s possible in Mississippi and in America,” Tate Reeves said.

Trump received nearly 58% of the popular vote in Mississippi. The state has voted for the Republican candidate in each of the past 11 elections going back to Ronald Reagan in 1980.

