Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Mississippi

Daycare catches fire in Jackson; no injuries reported

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Fire crews were battling an early-morning fire at a daycare in Jackson, authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported.

The blaze was discovered around 3 a.m. at the First Step to Learning Daycare, fire officials said.

Fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived, WAPT-TV reported. Fire officials say it took about 30 to 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No one was inside the building at the time, authorities said.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Mississippi

Hattiesburg police chief announces retirement

December 02, 2020 7:57 PM

Mississippi

Train derailment blocks car, rail traffic

December 02, 2020 1:44 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service