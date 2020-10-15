Woman dies after boyfriend sets her on fire during argument, Mississippi police say

A Mississippi man accused of dousing his girlfriend with gasoline then lighting her on fire has been charged with murder, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Johny Joseph Clonch, 32, intentionally set his girlfriend Christina Spencer, 30, on fire during a “heated verbal altercation” in early October. The argument reportedly stemmed from a misunderstanding possibly involving someone else, Marshall County investigator Major Kelly McMillen told McClatchy News.

“Something happened, or maybe she told him something happened [to her],” McMillen said. “We don’t know the motive of the story just yet. We’re still working on it.”

Spencer was hospitalized with burns to nearly 90% of her body and died days later, WREG reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s a terrible, terrible thing,” McMillen said of the Oct. 6 incident. “It’s one of the most heinous crimes I’ve ever experienced.”

Clonch is charged with first-degree murder, authorities said. He remains at the Marshall County Jail on $1 million bond.

The couple was on the porch of a home they were staying at temporarily when the incident occurred, according to McMillen. Clonch was reportedly helping the homeowner with repairs, WLBT reported, citing authorities.

“The residence owner said he was inside the house and heard a female screaming for help outside the house,” Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told The South Reporter. “When he got outside he saw the female burning.”

The homeowner used a garden hose to put out the flames.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Clonch fled the scene but was arrested a short time later, McMillen said.

The incident remains under investigation.