Georgia company revealed as new owner of Mississippi mall

Georgia-based Hull Property Group is the new owner of a Mississippi mall.

The Commercial Dispatch reports an ownership deed for Leigh Mall was filed Friday in Lowndes County. Hull, until now unnamed, bid $3.5 million to win an Oct. 17 auction for the mall.

Hull gets 300,000 square feet (28,000 sq. meters) of retail space and more than 30 acres (12 hectares) of land.

Previous owner Colony Financial took over Leigh Mall after Security National Properties defaulted on a $34.7 million loan in 2018. Leigh Mall was one of dozens of properties securing the loan.

Lowndes County tax officials valued the mall at $12 million to $18 million in 2018.

The mall, built in 1973, is 57% occupied. Original anchors J.C. Penney and Sears closed.