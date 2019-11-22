Clarion Ledger executive editor stepping down

The executive editor of the Clarion Ledger is stepping down.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Executive Editor Sam R. Hall announced his resignation on Friday. The Mississippi-native will stay on until early January.

Hall joined the Clarion Ledger in 2012. He oversaw a digital transformation of the newsroom. He was named interim executive editor in 2014 and was named to the permanent role the following January.

Katrice Hardy, the regional editor for the South, will help oversee the news organization’s operations with its current leadership team in the interim.

Hardy said the newspaper has had a proven track record of investigative journalism under Hall’s leadership.

Hall said he has been honored to have led the newsroom.