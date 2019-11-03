Charley Pride receives award at Grammy Museum Mississippi

Three-time Grammy Award winner Charley Pride is being honored in the state where he was born.

The country music performer is the first person to receive the Crossroads of American Music Award. It was presented Friday at Grammy Museum Mississippi.

A museum news release says the award honors "an artist who has made significant musical contributions influenced by the creativity born in the cradle of American music."

Pride was born in 1938 in the Mississippi Delta town of Sledge, and he now lives in Texas.

He started his recording career in the 1960s, and his hits include "Kiss an Angel Good Morning" and "It's Gonna Take a Little Bit Longer."

Grammy Museum Mississippi opened in 2016 in the town of Cleveland, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Sledge.