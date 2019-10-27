Highway worker killed clearing trees from road

A Mississippi highway maintenance supervisor has been killed in an accident while clearing trees from a highway following stormy weather.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says in a news release that Jason Boyd died in the accident on Highway 489 in Newton County. Details of the accident were not released. The department said it is under investigation.

The statement said Boyd was a maintenance superintendent who had served the department "with distinction" for 12 years.

High winds and heavy rains hit much of Mississippi and other Southern states Saturday as the remnants of what had been Tropical Storm Olga moved across the region.