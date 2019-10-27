Dem bypasses party unity in his run for Mississippi governor

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood responds to a question during the second televised gubernatorial debate with Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, in the studios of WCBI-TV in Columbus, Miss., Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. AP Photo

Republicans running for statewide offices in Mississippi are showing a unified front. But the Democratic nominee for governor, Jim Hood, is keeping his distance from others within his own party.

Hood has been elected four times as attorney general, with bipartisan support. He's the only Democrat holding statewide office in Mississippi, and he's facing Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in the Nov. 5 election.

Reeves posed for photos with other Republicans several weeks ago at what the party called a unity rally. He is endorsed by President Donald Trump, who remains popular in Mississippi and is traveling to the state for a rally Nov. 1.

Hood says he's following advice his father gave him years ago, to run his own race and not get involved in others.