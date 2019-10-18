United drops Ala. hospitals from Miss. Medicaid, children’s plans. 1,000 families affected

United Health Care is dropping University of South Alabama hospitals from its Mississippi Medicaid managed care and children’s plans, a move that affects about 1,000 patients in South Mississippi.

USA officials said United’s move caught them by surprise and could force patients on the Mississippi Coast to drive two and a half hours to Jackson for similar services instead of 45 minutes to Mobile. Medicaid officials said those on United’s plans still have time to apply for others that cover USA Health.

Many patients on United’s MississippiCAN and Mississippi Children’s Health Insurance Program plans for Medicaid from Harrison, Jackson, George and Stone counties use USA Health’s Medical Center and Children’s and Women’s hospitals in Mobile. USA has the area’s only academic hospital, level 1 trauma center, level 4 neonatal intensive care and other services.

USA removal is effective Dec. 15

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chris Jett, administrator for USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital, said United recently notified USA it was being dropped from the network in a letter, with little explanation. The removal is effective Dec. 15.

“They dropped us as a provider and unfortunately didn’t give any details, or a reason,” Jett said. “They gave us a 1-800 number to call. We have asked for a response, but they have not provided any details.”

Jett said the move means many patients on the Coast would have to go to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for equivalent services.

“How we live on the Coast — go to eat in Biloxi and Pascagoula, go shop in Mobile — we live across the (state) borders,” Jett said. “It’s the same way with health care ... A 45-minute drive is a lot different than a two-and-a-half hour drive. USA Health has the only level 1 trauma, only level 4 neonatal intensive care, the only burn center.”

United is one of three insurers offering Medicaid managed care plans, and one of two providing CHIP programs covering children. Magnolia Health and Molina Healthcare will continue with USA in network for their managed care plans and Magnolia will continue with USA in network for CHIP. Medicaid officials said they know of no plans for Molina or Magnolia to drop the Alabama hospitals.

Enrollment is open for people to apply to switch to Molina or Magnolia for MississippiCAN or Mississippi CHIP now through Dec. 15.

United Health Care issues statement bout USA decision

United in a written statement to the Clarion Ledger said its focus is “on ensuring the long-term strength and stability of our Community Plan in Mississippi” and “we continuously monitor the performance of our network providers and occasionally make changes.”

Mississippi Medicaid Director Drew Snyder said the agency’s position on the issue is, “that it’s a contractual matter between the insurer and the hospital and we’re not going to interfere with their contractual negotiations or lack thereof.”

“We’re going to ensure that our members have an adequate network and access to quality care,” Snyder said. “I’m not worried at all about network adequacy. I’m not worried at all that the University of South Alabama leaving United’s network would threaten network adequacy.”

For more on this story, go to ClarionLedger.com