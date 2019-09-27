Hattiesburg businessman, 11 others charged in $500 million TRICARE fraud scheme

Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.

A Hattiesburg businessman is facing multiple charges in connection with a multimillion dollar health care fraud scheme, federal authorities announced Wednesday afternoon.

Wade Walters was charged for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud TRICARE and other private health insurance companies by paying kickbacks to practitioners and marketers for the prescribing and referring of fraudulent prescriptions for medically unnecessary compounded medications that were ultimately dispensed by his pharmacies, as well as for his alleged role in a scheme to launder the proceeds of the fraud scheme.

He was charged in a 37-count sealed indictment that was handed down Aug. 20. A redacted indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

Charges range from wire fraud and money laundering to sale of a controlled substance, namely Tramadol.

If convicted on all counts, Walters faces up to life in prison and $10 million in fines.

The indictment outlines a connection between Walters and 13 others who have already been found guilty of similar crimes.

The indictment also lists several unnamed co-conspirators.

Walters, 52, is a co-owner of numerous compounding pharmacies and pharmaceutical marketing companies in Mississippi and other states.

The indictment alleges Walters caused TRICARE and other health care benefit programs to reimburse his and other compounding pharmacies more than $510 million.

Two other Mississippians are charged in this latest round of arrests connected with the scheme.

Dr. Gregory Auzenne, 49, and Tiffany Clark, 45, both of Meridian, were charged for their alleged participation in the scheme to defraud TRICARE and other private health insurance companies by prescribing medically unnecessary compounded medications in exchange for kickbacks and bribes.

The indictment alleges Auzenne and Clark caused the submission of over $1.6 million in fraudulent claims to TRICARE.

A total of 33 people from Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi have been charged in the scheme, which authorities say resulted in a total of $515 million in fraudulent claims filed.

Walters made an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at William M. Colmer Federal Courthouse in Hattiesburg. He was released on a $250,000 unsecured bond.

A trial date for Walters has been set for Nov. 19.

