Man shoots baby strapped in car seat while trying to shoot another man, Miss. cops say

A baby was shot during an argument between two men in Mississippi, media outlets report.

The two were arguing outside a home in Leake County on Saturday when one, 25-year-old Daniel Momon, went inside the house to get a gun, WLBT reported.

He came back and shot into a car parked outside the home, where he thought the other man was, WJTV reported, but police say he instead shot 1-year-old Jamaryan Johnson-Walker, who was sitting in his car seat.

The bullet went into the baby’s left hip and through his left leg, according to WAPT, and he was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The other man then pulled a gun and shot at Momon, police say, hitting him in the buttocks, WLBT reported.

Momon was taken to the hospital but was released and is charged with aggravated assault, according to WJTV.

The name of the other man has not been released, according to WJTV, but he is related to the baby.

Momon is being held at the Leake County Jail, WAPT reported.