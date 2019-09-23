Mississippi confirms 3 vaping-related illnesses in less than one week

E-cigarettes might be trendy, but they’re not as harmless as they seem Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vapes and e-cigarettes have grown in popularity in recent years. Often advertised as a less dangerous alternative to cigarettes, medical professionals still have much to learn about their health effects.

In less than one week, the number of confirmed vaping-related illnesses in Mississippi has risen to three, the state health department announced Monday.

The three confirmed cases all involve Mississippians ages 28-33, according to press release issued by the state Department of Health. No other details about the cases were available.

The release stated that, “currently, there are no confirmed vaping-related deaths in the state.”

Last Tuesday, Anna Russell, 27, of Smithville, died at North Mississippi Medical Center/Gilmore/Amory, 12 hours after she had been admitted to the hospital, said Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Russell had a “history of using vape pens.” Her death is believed to be vaping-related, Gurley previously said. He declined to release any additional information, citing an ongoing investigation and pending autopsy.

The results of Russell’s autopsy were not immediately available Monday, Gurley said.

However, Liz Sharlot, spokesperson for the Mississippi State Department of Health, said at the time it was “premature to call (Russell’s) death vaping-related until further work and investigations are complete.”

The next day, the health department issued a press release announcing the first confirmed vaping-related illness.

Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, previously said the incident was a “recent case” but declined to provide any additional information. Byers said the state’s investigation has not yet determined if the person was using “one specific product or one specific device.”

According to the health department, symptoms of severe pulmonary disease include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and fatigue. Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.

Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following actions:

If you are concerned about the health risks, consider refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping products.

If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.

If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your health care provider.

Read more at ClarionLedger.com