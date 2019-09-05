2 Mississippi deputies, suspect shot after report of possible hostage situation

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A domestic incident and subsequent pursuit turned violent in Mississippi with two sheriff’s deputies and the suspect shot.

News outlets report it happened Thursday after a chase that ended outside of Canton.

District Attorney John Bramlett identified the hospitalized suspect as Edgar Egbert, who faces six counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, one count of kidnapping and one count of felony fleeing.

Canton Mayor William Truly says one of the injured deputies was shot in the head. He’s listed in critical condition at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The nature of the other deputy’s injuries or condition has not been released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker told reporters the incident happened after deputies responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. about a possible hostage situation.