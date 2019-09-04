Mississippi had more cases of Gonorrhea than any other state in 2017, study shows

Some STDs at record highs in the U.S. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.

Mississippi is ranked No. 1 in a new study on sexually transmitted diseases.

The state was at the top of the list for most cases of Gonorrhea in 2017 with 309.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Health Testing Centers study.

Mississippi had the third most cases of Chlamydia with 707.6 per 100,000 residents. Alaska came in at No. 1, followed by Louisiana.

Mississippi’s numbers were above the national average of 171.9 cases and 528.8 cases for Gonorrhea and Chlamydia respectively, according to the study.

The numbers are based on the Center for Disease Control’s 2017 STD surveillance report.