Runoff will set GOP nominee for Mississippi attorney general

This combo of Aug. 1, 2019 photos shows attorney Andy Taggart, left and State Treasurer Lynn Fitch speaking at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. Fitch and Taggart, are competing in a Tuesday, Aug. 27, runoff for the Republican nomination for Mississippi attorney general. AP Photo

Second-term Mississippi Treasurer Lynn Fitch and former gubernatorial chief of staff Andy Taggart are competing Tuesday in a Republican primary runoff for attorney general.

The winner will advance to the Nov. 5 general election facing Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins.

The race has no incumbent because four-term Attorney General Jim Hood is the Democratic nominee for governor. He is the only Democrat currently holding statewide office in Mississippi.

Fitch, 57, of Ridgeland, is in her second term as state treasurer after serving as state Personnel Board director and working as an attorney for state government and in private practice.

Taggart, 62, of Madison, is an attorney in private practice. He was a Madison County supervisor for one term after serving as Republican Gov. Kirk Fordice's chief of staff in the 1990s.

Collins, 53, of Clinton, is an Army veteran and former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

Fitch has spent the most money in the race. In the Aug. 6 primary, she received 44% of the vote, while Taggart received 29% and state Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon received 27%. Baker has endorsed Taggart.

Collins was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

During a speech Aug. 1 at the Neshoba County Fair, Fitch said her variety of experience prepares her to be Mississippi's top legal officer.

"The attorney general is the managing partner of the state's largest law firm," Fitch said. "It's a very complex agency and it requires somebody who has an in-depth knowledge. And so I have that. ... I bring a great intersection of law, policy finance and administration. When you hire me, you hire me to go to work Day 1 for you as your attorney general."

Taggart describes attorney general is "the toughest job in state government" and says he will prosecute corruption without regard to partisan politics.

"It does not matter who you think the next governor is going to be or whether you think the next governor is going to be a Republican or a Democrat," Taggart said at the fair. "What you need to be assured of is, whoever the next governor is, that the attorney general views his office as a place of public service and not a political stepping stone to try to get to the next highest political office."