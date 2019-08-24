Mississippi grand jury to decide charges in hot car death

A Mississippi grand jury will decide if the Aug. 16 death of a young child in a hot car was accidental or criminal.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said Friday evidence against Seth Dodds will be presented to a Prentiss County grand jury which will determine whether any criminal charges are brought against him.

Police were called around 5 p.m. Aug. 16 to a parking lot shared by Mighty Cubs Daycare and Field of Dreams Adult Daycare. Responding officers found 21-month-old Lincoln Dodds unresponsive in the car. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Dodds forgot to drop the child off at the daycare on his way to work.

The next grand jury is scheduled to meet in late October.