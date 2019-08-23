Mayor: Mississippi city tightens spending belt; saves $800K

Columbus officials say the city was on its way into debt but has turned its finances around, saving about $805,000 since March.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Columbus Mayor Robert Smith told councilmen Monday that the city saved about $329,000 while adding $476,000 to unbudgeted revenue.

Accountant Mike Crowder in March told the city they'd be more than $300,000 in debt by September if spending continued.

Smith says several decisions helped the city save like freezes on hiring and wages, upping the employee health insurance deductible from $100 to $500 and opening the court clerk's office on Fridays, which collected $26,206 in additional fees.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smith says the city had $7 million in its coffers, including about $2 million in the operating funds. It's unclear whether the fund will finish the fiscal year at a deficit.