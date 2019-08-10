Man’s body found in Mississippi lake

A nude man's body has been found by two fishermen in a Mississippi lake.

WLBT-TV reports the body was found in Crystal Lake around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Flowood Police Sgt. Adam Nelson says officers are in the area trying to find clues, clothes, a campsite — anything that would lead to identifying the man.

Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy to determine a cause of death and they're searching missing person reports.

As of now, foul play is not suspected.