Mississippi
Man’s body found in Mississippi lake
A nude man's body has been found by two fishermen in a Mississippi lake.
WLBT-TV reports the body was found in Crystal Lake around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Flowood Police Sgt. Adam Nelson says officers are in the area trying to find clues, clothes, a campsite — anything that would lead to identifying the man.
Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy to determine a cause of death and they're searching missing person reports.
As of now, foul play is not suspected.
