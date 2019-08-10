Mississippi

Cool off: Mississippi State Fair will have ice skating rink

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Ice skating will be available this year at the Mississippi State Fair.

State Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says a temporary ice rink will be installed inside the Mississippi Coliseum on the fairgrounds in Jackson.

Gipson announced Friday that a Florida-based company called Magic Ice USA will build and manage the 8,000-square-foot (743-square-meter) rink.

Construction will begin in late September, and the fair runs Oct. 2-14.

The cost of skating will be $10 per person.

Admission to the fair costs $5 for every person older than 6.

