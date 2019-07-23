Fort Worth man suspect in killing of University of Mississippi student, reports say

The body of Alexandria Kostial was found Saturday in Harmontown, Miss.

A 22-year-old Fort Worth man was in custody Tuesday in Mississippi and accused in the death of an Ole Miss student.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Lafayette County Jail in Oxford, Mississippi, at 3:43 p.m. Monday.

The body of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, 21, of St. Louis, Missouri, was found Saturday in Harmontown, Mississippi, according to Mississippi news reports.

Her body was found about 20 miles from the college campus, according to KTVI-TV.

WLBT-TV reported Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar Friday night.

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol Saturday morning at Buford’s Ridge, a fishing camp where residents and college students go on weekends to ride ATVs.

Kostial’s body was found by the deputy in that area, according to Mississippi news reports.

WLBT-TV reported Kostial was shot eight times.

Keith Kostial, Alexandria’s father, said in a Facebook post that his daughter was taking summer classes and teaching fitness classes at the university. She graduated from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis in 2016.

Theesfeld attended Fort Worth Country Day and was a student at the University of Mississippi, according to his Facebook page.

He was a student in the School of Business Administration and was suspended from the university after his arrest, a university spokesman said.

He attended Fort Worth Country Day from 2012 to 2014, according to school records. He did not return to the school because of academics and he did not graduate from Fort Worth Country Day.

University of Mississippi Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks expressed his condolences to Kostial’s family and friends.

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community,” he said in a statement, according to KTVI. “We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”

