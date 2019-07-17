Parks in a Mississippi city will get security cameras

Three parks in a Mississippi city will soon be outfitted with security cameras.

Meridian City Chief Administrative Officer Richie McAlister told The Meridian Star the cameras cost about $83,000 and will be covered by a drug seizure fund.

The Meridian City Council approved a five-year deal Tuesday between the Meridian Police Department and Mississippi Power, who will provide the cameras.

The cameras will be installed within 30 days at Highland Park, Bonita Lakes and Northeast Park.

McAlister says they give the police department more eyes and is another opportunity to be "more proactive in fighting crime and improving the lives of the citizens of Meridian."