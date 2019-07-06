2 school districts merge into 1 in the Mississippi Delta

Two school districts in the Mississippi Delta have completed their merger.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed a law in 2016 mandating that the Greenwood city schools combine with the Leflore County schools.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the first day for the new Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District was Monday.

A districtwide band, show choir, and mass choir have been created.

No campuses have been closed, but two elementary schools have changed their roles.

Claudine Brown Elementary previously had kindergarten through fourth grade. It will now have pre-kindergarten through second grade. East Elementary previously had kindergarten through fifth grade. It will now have third through fifth.