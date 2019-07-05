Mississippi prisons order statewide lockdown after 3 escape

Fresno Bee Staff Photo

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has ordered a lockdown at all state prisons, private prisons, regional jails and community work centers as officials seek three escaped inmates.

Officials didn't say why they found banning visits and other measures necessary.

Three inmates were found missing at Friday morning head counts. Gone from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl were 31-year-old Jonathan Blankenship and 28-year-old Christopher Benson High. Missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman was 57-year-old Benny Ray Blansett.

Blankenship was serving five years for conspiracy and aggravated assault on a police officer in Alcorn County.

High was serving 12 years for burglary in Carroll County.

Blansett was sentenced to life for forgery, aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary, and escape from Marion and Sunflower county jails.