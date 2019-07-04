Thousands expected on Mississippi beaches despite closing

Thousands of people are expected on Mississippi's beaches for the July Fourth holiday even though most of the state's coastal water remain closed because of an algae outbreak.

The president of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, Beverly Martin, tells the Sun Herald of Biloxi that crews have been working to prepare for more than 25,000 expected holiday visitors.

She says visitors are still welcome on the sand, just not in the water.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has warned of a green-blue algae bloom extending from the Louisiana line to Ocean Springs. The freshwater algae has been spreading east in the Mississippi Sound as Mississippi River water continues pouring into the Gulf.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The toxic cyanobacterium can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting.