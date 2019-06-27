Mississippi Lottery announces expected launch date

Mega Millions hopefuls share their lottery dreams and superstitions A visit with Mega Millions ticket buyers at Lichine’s, a Sacramento lottery institution, known for being lucky. We asked patrons about their lucky habits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A visit with Mega Millions ticket buyers at Lichine’s, a Sacramento lottery institution, known for being lucky. We asked patrons about their lucky habits.

Mississippi residents could be playing the lottery in-state before the end of the year.

The anticipated launch date is Dec. 1, the Mississippi Lottery Corp. announced this week. That’s when the scratch lottery tickets could go on sale at gas stations and convenience stores across the state.

In May, the Lottery Corp. announced Thomas Shaheen as the first president of the state’s lottery. Now the board is asking for two sets of proposals from companies to set up and run the lottery:

▪ Online Lottery Gaming System — The vendor will provide equipment and services to operate an online lottery game system and a statewide communications network. It will provide online lottery game products and services, instant ticket validation and some marketing services.

▪ Instant Ticket Lottery Game Services — The vendor will start and operate an instant lottery game, including the manufacture, warehousing and distribution of tickets and marketing support services.

The request for proposals seek vendors with experience in the lottery industry to help the Lottery Corp. set up and operate drawing lottery games such as Powerball and Mega Millions plus instant scratch-off lottery tickets.

The RFPs must be submitted by Aug. 2, with the anticipated sale of instant tickets starting Dec. 1. The Lottery Corp. said Powerball and Mega Millions will follow a few months later.