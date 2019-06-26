Paving coming to dirt road connecting 2 Mississippi highways

Residents near a college town in northern Mississippi have complained for years about a dirt road connecting two state highways. Now, improvements are scheduled to happen.

The Starkville Daily News reports that Oktibbeha County supervisors on Monday approved a $2.2 million bid for work on Longview Road, with $1 million coming from the county and the rest from the state.

The road near Starkville is unpaved for more than 4 miles (6 kilometers) and connects Highway 25 and Highway 12.

Supervisors' president Orlando Trainer says the road will be widened and paved and drainage will be installed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last year, supervisors' vice president John Montgomery said funds previously set aside for Longview Road were instead used to build Hail State Boulevard, which bypasses the Mississippi State University campus.