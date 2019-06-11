Mississippi ranked above average in three living conditions, WalletHub says

Her young family is staying in Mississippi to help make it a better place Anna Bush of Hattiesburg, along with her husband, Matt, and their 2-year-old son, Truitt, are devoted to making Mississippi a better place. They want to use their voices to speak up for minorities and those that have been silenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Anna Bush of Hattiesburg, along with her husband, Matt, and their 2-year-old son, Truitt, are devoted to making Mississippi a better place. They want to use their voices to speak up for minorities and those that have been silenced.

Mississippi is ranked above average in three living conditions in a new WalletHub report.

Although ranked 50th overall on the “Best States to Live In” list, Mississippi ranked 10th in affordability, 16th in homeownership rate and 22nd in housing costs.

The state was ranked 35th in income growth, 40th in restaurants per capita, 42nd in average weekly hours worked, 44th in insured residents and 49th in population in poverty.

Massachusetts was listed as the best state to live in overall. Alabama came in at 46th and Louisiana at 49th.