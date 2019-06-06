Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson’s father killed by Simpson County deputy

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson’s father was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday morning, according to initial reports.

Harry Gipson, 70, was shot during an incident with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, said a source who has spoken to law enforcement.

Andy Gipson said in a statement: “My father passed away tragically after a years-long struggle with a brain injury and related illness. Please pray for our family and we ask for a period of privacy to grieve.”

Via a text message earlier, Andy Gipson, referred to his forthcoming statement and said he is taking care of his mother and, “Prayers appreciated.”

A request for comment left with the sheriff’s office was not immediately returned. State law enforcement officials declined comment until they knew further information.

Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday tweeted: “Deborah and I offer our deepest sympathy to Andy and his family. I am certain his faith and our prayers will bring him through this tragedy.”

Andy Gipson in 2018 was appointed by Bryant to serve as agriculture commissioner -- a post for which he is running for re-election -- to finish the unexpired term of now U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Andy Gipson served in the state House representing parts of Simpson and Rankin counties from 2008 until last year. From 2012 to 2018, he served as chairman of the Judiciary B Committee.

