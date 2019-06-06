Mississippi
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson’s father killed by Simpson County deputy
Sun Herald Breaking News
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson’s father was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday morning, according to initial reports.
Harry Gipson, 70, was shot during an incident with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, said a source who has spoken to law enforcement.
Andy Gipson said in a statement: “My father passed away tragically after a years-long struggle with a brain injury and related illness. Please pray for our family and we ask for a period of privacy to grieve.”
Via a text message earlier, Andy Gipson, referred to his forthcoming statement and said he is taking care of his mother and, “Prayers appreciated.”
A request for comment left with the sheriff’s office was not immediately returned. State law enforcement officials declined comment until they knew further information.
Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday tweeted: “Deborah and I offer our deepest sympathy to Andy and his family. I am certain his faith and our prayers will bring him through this tragedy.”
Andy Gipson in 2018 was appointed by Bryant to serve as agriculture commissioner -- a post for which he is running for re-election -- to finish the unexpired term of now U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Andy Gipson served in the state House representing parts of Simpson and Rankin counties from 2008 until last year. From 2012 to 2018, he served as chairman of the Judiciary B Committee.
