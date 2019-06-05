2 adults, 1 child killed in central Mississippi crash

A three-vehicle crash has killed three people, including a 4-year-old boy, in central Mississippi.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol tells news outlets that a Chevrolet Equinox and Nissan Sentra collided head-on Tuesday evening on Mississippi 18 near Raymond.

Three Utica residents in the Sentra were killed. They were 23-year-old Latasha Bradley, 25-year-old Felicia Wilson and her son, 4-year-old Franklin D. Wilson. Bradley was driving, while Felicia Wilson was the front-seat passenger and the boy was in the rear.

The driver of the Equinox was taken by helicopter to a Jackson hospital. The severity of her injuries was unknown.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Toyota Camry swerved to avoid the wreck and hit a utility pole. Its two occupants were uninjured.

The Highway Patrol says it's investigating.