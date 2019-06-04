Mississippi deputy resigns amid claims he mistreated man

A south Mississippi sheriff's deputy has resigned as officials review allegations that he mistreated a man.

Stone County Deputy Chief Phyllis Olds said Monday that the sheriff's office is reviewing actions by former K-9 Deputy Lt. Pablo de la Cruz.

The Sun Herald reports De la Cruz may have mistreated a man picked up on a court order related to his mental health.

De la Cruz could not be reached for comment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Olds says part of the review includes a video.

De la Cruz joined the Stone County Sheriff's Department last year. He previously worked as a K-9 handler for the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.