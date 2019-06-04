Property owner, county clash over cut to trash service

The Mississippi county of Lamar and a local company that owns several multifamily residences are fighting over the county's decision to stop trash pickup at multifamily units.

The Hattiesburg American reports county supervisors say garbage blows out of the units' multiple trash cans and causes litter. It also didn't want to distribute to the units the new garbage cans required for automated pickup. Supervisors recommend residents instead get Dumpsters and contract private pickup services.

But Heritage Hunter Knoll LLC says that puts an unfair cost on its residents, and that it pays county taxes for trash services. It says the service cut also discriminates against its residents, who are mostly minorities. Knoll this spring sued the county and Board of Supervisors, which says Knoll can't sue on its residents' behalf.