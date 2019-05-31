Mississippi
Funeral services announced for former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran
Thad Cochran, former senator from Mississippi, dies at age 81
Funeral services will be in Oxford and Jackson next week for former Sen. Thad Cochran, who died Thursday at the age of 81.
The services will be held:
▪ Sunday, June 2 — Visitation from 5-7 p.m. at University of Mississippi Robert C. Khayat Law Center, 481 Chucky Mullins Dr., Oxford
▪ Monday, June 3 — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Mississippi State Capitol, 400 High St., Jackson
▪ Tuesday, June 4 — Second funeral service at 11 a.m. at Northminster Baptist Church, 3955 Ridgewood Road, Jackson.
Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Thad Cochran Law Scholarship at:
- The University of Mississippi, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS 38655
- The Nourishing Place, P.O. Box 7785, Gulfport, MS 39506
- Northminster Baptist Church, 3955 Ridgewood Rd., Jackson, MS 39211.
Cochran is survived by his wife, the former Kay Bowen Webber; a brother, Nielsen Harris Cochran of Jackson; son Thaddeus Clayton Cochran of New Albany and daughter Katherine Holmes Cochran of Hattiesburg, and three grandchildren.
