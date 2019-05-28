Tired of waiting at Mississippi driver’s license stations? Now you can schedule visits online.

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced three new programs they’ll be implementing to improve customer service and shorten lines when applying for and renewing licenses.

MDPS will receive $3.3 million from the state on July 1 to assists with these new programs. The funding will also help the department increase salaries of DMV workers in hopes of filling 50 vacancies on the Coast.

Last year, the state’s Driver Service Bureau locations served 2.2 million people across the state while being understaffed, making wait times even longer.

Here are the programs set to roll out this summer:

Wait Anywhere

This program will allow customers to schedule driver’s license appointments online so they will not have to wait in line in-person. Wait Anywhere is set to go live mid-summer.

Opiniator

This program will allow residents to give feedback on customer service. MDPS is asking the public to give honest, constructive feedback in real-time to help them fix issues right away. The feedback can be given via call or text at 601-793-1293 or online at www.Tellusnow.mobi using the code 477. You can begin giving feedback on May 28.

Jump Start

This program is to help students 15 and older obtain their first driver’s license faster. Students can call and schedule their written or road test on second and fourth Saturdays beginning in June, and they won’t have to wait in line. Appointments have to be schedules between 8 a.m. and noon for the Jump Start priority scheduling.