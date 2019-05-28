Mississippi
Fire chief: 3 fires in Mississippi city intentionally set
Fire officials in a Mississippi city say three recent fires in the same neighborhood were intentionally set.
Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk tells WLBT a vacant apartment building went up in flames on Saturday. The second fire occurred at a home a day later and the third fire at another home on Monday.
Both homes were also vacant. Danczyk says the six-unit apartment building was a total loss.
Officials are investigating.
