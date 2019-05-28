Mississippi

Fire chief: 3 fires in Mississippi city intentionally set

The Associated Press

VICKSBURG, Miss.

Fire officials in a Mississippi city say three recent fires in the same neighborhood were intentionally set.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk tells WLBT a vacant apartment building went up in flames on Saturday. The second fire occurred at a home a day later and the third fire at another home on Monday.

Both homes were also vacant. Danczyk says the six-unit apartment building was a total loss.

Officials are investigating.

  Comments  