Black official: Annexation could change Starkville politics

An African American elected official in north Mississippi says he thinks a city's annexation plan could diminish black political power.

Starkville Alderman Henry Vaughn says taking in more territory could increase the strength of five wards that have been represented by white aldermen while decreasing the strength of two wards with black aldermen.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill tells the Commercial Dispatch that redistricting is "nothing more than an opportunity for the city to grow."

The 2010 Census showed Starkville's population was 59.6% white, 34.6% black and 5.7% other. Combined with the annexation area, the city would become 60.2% white, 34.1 % black and 5.8% other.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With or without annexation, Starkville officials will redraw aldermen ward lines after the 2020 Census to balance out other population changes.