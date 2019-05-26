Mississippi high school students take part in Boys State

Some 400 Mississippi teenagers are learning about government and hearing directly from state politicians during American Legion Boys State.

The weeklong gathering for rising high school seniors began Sunday on the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford.

Speakers include Gov. Phil Bryant and U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, who are both Republicans; and Attorney General Jim Hood and state Rep. Jay Hughes, who are both Democrats.

Boys State delegates will discuss how city, county and state governments operate. Some will run for governor and other offices for the fictional state of Magnolia.

The American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State takes place June 2-7 at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.