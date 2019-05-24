Life jacket loaner station installed near Mississippi coast

Those headed to the city of Biloxi on the Mississippi coast will now be able to borrow a life jacket before they hit the water.

WLOX-TV reports a loaner life jacket station stocked with 20 of the vests was installed Thursday at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. The stand is courtesy of the Sea Tow Foundation, an organization that promotes safe boating practices. The city of Gulfport has a similar station. Both are stocked with vests for children and adults.

The U.S. Coast Guard recommends life jackets are worn by everyone aboard an underway boat. It's boater's guide to federal requirements for recreational boats says that life jackets also are often required for recreational activities including water skiing and sailboarding.